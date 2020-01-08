Colder day; Heavy rain to end week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A chilly start to the day with temperatures in the lower 30s. Lots of sunshine expected for Wednesday. High temperatures don’t move too much with spots expected to warm to the mid-30s. Late tonight lows will hold in the lower 30s.

Thursday a warm front all associated with an areas of low pressure out west will pump in some warm air. Highs during the day will will soar to the lower 50s. Shower chances will also increase after the evening commute. Better chance of steady and widespread showers overnight and Friday.

Heavy showers will continue Friday with highs warming to the lower 60s. Rain will continue to remain heavy and steady through Saturday. Flooding will be a concern. By the end of the day Saturday, the rain will transition to a wintry mix. By the end of the day on Saturday, most spots will pick up 3-4″ of rain.

Sunday looks dry with a stray flurry possible early on. Temperatures will cool to the mid 40s. Quiet to start next week with highs running above normal. Most will start with temperatures in the 40s to near 50°.