Colder days ahead with intermittent snow showers

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy with lingering chilly conditions. Expect lows near the low 20s, with a gentle south wind at 5 to 10 mph. Low clouds will gradually break up overnight as the surface ridge moves eastward.

TOMORROW

Cloud cover increases ahead of a weak clipper system. Highs will reach the low 30s with a brisk south wind at 10 to 15 mph, gusting near 20 mph. Snow showers or freezing drizzle could develop during the afternoon, particularly near and north of I-70. Any accumulation is expected to remain light, but slick spots are possible.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Light snow showers and freezing drizzle persist before tapering off after midnight. Temperatures will drop to the upper teens with a west wind at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph. Roadways may become slick in spots due to lingering moisture and below-freezing temperatures.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny but sharply colder. Highs will struggle to climb out of the upper teens to near 20 degrees. A steady west wind at 10 to 15 mph will make it feel even colder, with wind chills in the single digits.

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy and bitterly cold. Lows will drop to the single digits, with calm winds providing a brief respite from biting wind chills.

TUESDAY

Arctic air entrenches itself across the region. Expect highs near the mid-teens under partly sunny skies. Winds will remain light out of the west, but conditions will feel bitterly cold throughout the day.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear and frigid with lows around zero. West winds will be calm to 5 mph

WEDNESDAY

Continued cold but mostly sunny, with highs in the upper teens to near 20. Winds shift slightly from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph, providing minimal warming.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy with lows near 10. A light southwest wind at 5 mph will keep wind chills in the single digits.

7 DAY FORECAST

Temperatures stay well below normal through the upcoming week. Expect highs in the teens and low 20s, with multiple nights in the single digits or even subzero lows early in the week. Snow chances remain low but cannot be ruled out with clipper systems skirting the area. Late in the week, a stronger cold front could bring another round of snow and even colder Arctic air heading into next weekend.