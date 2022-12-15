Weather

Colder days ahead

A chilly and damp start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 40s. It’ll be a cloudy start with sunshine breaking through during the afternoon. Highs today with top out in the lower 40s this afternoon. We’ll have a weak trough pass through the state tonight which will squeeze out a few flurries this evening. Lows will fall to the upper 20s. Friday will be a cold end to the week with highs in the mid 30s with a few flurries around.

Gets even colder this weekend with highs Saturday and Sunday in the lower 30s with a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon!

Heading into your holiday week highs remain chilly with everyone in the mid 30s to start the week, then slowly cooling to the upper 20s mid week with some sunshine! Chance of snow arrives Thursday with highs remaining cold in the lower to mid 20s.