Colder Friday, snow chances move in to end the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A shot of colder temperatures settle in for the next few days.

This morning:

Just a little more clouds this morning compared to Thursday morning – but overall quiet conditions continue overhead.’

Temperatures are running seasonably chilly – hovering in the mid 30s.

Friday:

A shot of colder temperatures is settling in. After mild conditions on Thanksgiving, highs will be running about 10 degrees colder for the afternoon, and around 5° below average.

Friday night:

Partly to mostly cloudy conditions, with much colder temperatures overnight. Lows fall to the mid 20s.

Saturday:

Mostly cloudy and chilly, but dry to start off the weekend. Highs top out in the mid 40s

Sunday:

A system works in from the Plains, sparking rain and snow showers for the morning hours. Best chance for all snow will be far northern counties across the state. Roads will be a bit too warm for anything to stick, so travel impacts should be pretty limited. Some light accumulations will be possible on grassy and elevated surfaces – especially up north.

Highs only hit the upper 30s Sunday afternoon.

8 day forecast:

Another shot of colder temperatures moving in for Monday and Tuesday, with highs only hitting the mid 30s. We’ll see another bump in temperatures by mid-week, with highs returning to the mid 40s.