Weather

Coldest air of the season!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cold start to the morning with temperatures in the mid teens with feel like temperatures in the lower single digits with some spots sub-zero this morning! Luckily we see plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Highs today will struggle with most spots in the upper teens and lower 20s. Lows tonight will be frigid with every one falling to the lower single digits with feel like temperatures ranging between 10-20 below zero. We have a wind chill advisory in place for the northern half of the state through the overnight and early tomorrow morning.

Wednesday will be an even colder day with highs struggling to make it out of the teens. It’ll be paired up with sunshine! Temperatures will make a quick turn around with highs boosting to the mid 30s Thursday with a few flurry chance.

This weekend looks dry with sunshine but also chilly. Highs Saturday will top out in the upper 20s with highs warming to the mid to upper 30s! We’ll continue to see temperatures trend warmer to the mid 40s!