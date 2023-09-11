Comet Nishimura to make its closest pass to Earth

Comet C/2023 P1 (Nishimura) is seen in L'Aquila, Italy, on september 10th, 2023. Discovered in August by a Japanese amateur astronomer, comet Nishimura (C/2023 P1) will reach the point of maximum approach to Earth on September 13 and will acquire its maximum brightness on September 17. It will probably be visible to the naked eye, as well as with telescopes and cameras. (Photo by Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The newly discovered Comet Nishimura has been visible in the low horizon over the last few weeks. Tuesday morning, it will make its closest pass to Earth, coming within 78 million miles of our planet.

For viewers to see this comet, look low on the east-northeast skyline about 45 minutes before sunrise. It has been visible at times to the naked eye through early September.

Unfortunately, most of us in central Indiana will miss out on viewing Comet Nishimura on Tuesday. Our forecast will consist of some scattered showers and a good amount of cloud cover prior to our daybreak, which is at 7:23 a.m.

Later this week, the comet will start to get too close to the sun to be visible. This comet orbits the sun about every 435 years.