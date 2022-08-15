Weather

Comfortable and quiet stretch

A damp and cloudy star tto the week with temperatures in the 60s to start off the week. We’ll slowly start to peel away cloud through the day with highs in the lower 80s this afternoon. Lows will fall to the lower 60s. The quiet stretch will continue through Tuesday and Wednesday! Highs will remain in the lower 80s with sunshine and low humidity.

The quiet and comfortable weather will continue through the end of the week with highs in the lower 80s through Friday with mostly sunny skies.

Rain chances will return this weekend with highs warming to the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday. Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast through Sunday. We’ll start off with rain chances Monday with highs cooling to the lower 80s.