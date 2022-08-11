Weather

Comfortable day

A nice start to the morning with loads of sunshine! Expect to see highs today topping out in the lower 80s with low humidity! A cold front will pass through the state which could spark up a stray shower during the afternoon and evening. Lows tonight will fall to the lower 60s. Expect to see a fantastic end to the week with highs Friday in the lower 80s with loads of sunshine!

This weekend looks beautiful with a few minor hiccups. Highs will remain cool and comfy with Saturday and Sunday topping out in the lower 80s. There could be a stray shower or storm chance during the evening Saturday. That shower chance will stick around through Sunday. There will be plenty of dry time during the day on Sunday.

We start next week off on a dry, sunny and cool note with highs in the lower 80s. Highs will remain cool and comfortable with mosts spots in the lower 80s through the end of the week with lots of dry time and sunshine.