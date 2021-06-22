Weather

A comfortable Tuesday!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cool and refreshing Tuesday morning with temperatures in the lower to mid-50s with clear skies! It’ll be a fantastic afternoon with highs in the mid-70s with sunshine galore! Tuesday night will be a cool evening with lows in the lower to mid-50s.

Another great day Wednesday with highs becoming slightly warmer with most spots in the upper 70s to lower 80s with partly sunny skies. Scattered showers and storms return by Friday with highs in the warming to the lower to middle 80s.

Heading into this weekend temperatures look to hold in the lower 80s with more rain chances both Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will stretch into early next week with highs slightly below seasonal with most spots in the lower 80s.