Weather

Comfortable end to the week

A few showers will linger this morning with temperatures in the mid 60s. We’ll salvage the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s and mostly cloudy skies. Lows tonight will bottom out in the mid 50s. Friday will be a fantastic day with highs in the upper 70s with mainly sunny skies.

This weekend looks fantastic with sunshine and highs in the lower 80s both Saturday and Sunday! Next chance for rain arrives very late Sunday and through Monday of next week. Highs will remain in the lower 80s through the Monday of next week.

A tad unsettled through mid week with shower and storm chances with temperatures cooling the upper 70s.