Weather

Comfortable start to the week!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A great start to Monday morning with temperatures in the lower to mid-60s with a mainly clear sky. Highs Monday will top out in the mid-80s with sunshine! Quiet and comfortable Monday night with lows in the lower 60s.

Another fantastic day Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine! The quiet and comfortable pattern continues through midweek with highs in the upper 70s.

Temperatures will slowly begin to warm to the lower 80s with sunshine. The next chance of rain will arrive Friday with highs slowly warming to the mid-80s! It’ll become a bit more active through this upcoming weekend with highs in the lower 80s with scattered showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday.