Weather

Comfy and sunny afternoon!

A great start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s! Exepct to see sun and clouds this morning and through much of the afternoon. Highs today with warm to seasonal with most spots in the mid 80s with low humidity! We could see a spotty shower north of the city this afternoon with more dry time than not. Lows tonight will fall to the lower 60s. Should be a nice later half of the week with highs in the mid 80s Thursday with sunshine. Highs by the end of the week with warm to the upper 80s.

Rain and storm chances return this weekend with highs remain warm in the upper 80s. We’ll keep rain chances in the forecast through Sunday.

Rain chances will be around through the early part of next week and through mid week with highs remaining in the mid to upper 80s.