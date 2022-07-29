Weather

Comfy end to the week!

A nice end to the end of the week with temperatures in the lower 70s with low humidity with partly cloudy skies! Should be a great afternoon with decreasing clouds and highs in the lower 80s. Should be a great evening with lows in the upper 50s!

A great start to the weekend with highs remaining in the lower 80s with sunshine galore and low humidity! Scattered rain chances will arrive Sunday with highs still remaining cool in the lower 80s.

Rain and storms likely heading into the beginning of the work week. Monday highs will remain in the lower 80s with showers around all day. Scattered storms will continue through the day on Tuesday with high sclimbing quickly to the upper 80s! Rain will move out mid week with highs continuing to sky rocket to the lower 90s! The heat is on for the later half of the work week with highs in the lower 90s!