Cool and bright day!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Much cooler start to Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper 40s with clouds. An area of high pressure will build in and clear out the clouds allowing for lots of sunshine during the afternoon. Highs will rebound to the lower 50s. Wednesday night will be a cold night as lows fall to the lower 30s.

A seasonal Thursday with highs in the mid-50s with plenty of sunshine. We have yet another cold front approaching the state which will increase clouds late Thursday. Behind the cold front highs on Friday will struggle to make it 50°.

Showers will return Saturday with maybe light sleet or freezing rain mixed in early. Highs will top out in the lower 50s with showers throughout the day. A few lingering showers possible Sunday with highs approaching the upper 50s.

Next week, starts chilly with highs in the upper 40s with sunshine through Wednesday.