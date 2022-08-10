Weather

Cool and comfy stretch

Clouds around to start the morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. There could be a few sprinkles but over all should be a dry afternoon with decreasing clouds thorugh the afternoon. Expect to see a mostly sunny sky with highs in the lower 80s with falling humidity through the day. Lows tonight will fall to the mid 60s.

Thursday looks beautiful with a stray shower chance. Most if not all of the day will stay dry with highs in the lower 80s and very comfortable conditions. Expect to see a nice end to the week with highs in the lower 80s with sunshine.

Fantastic weekend out ahead of us with highs in the lower 80s both Saturday and Sunday with loads of sunshine! There could be a shower chance late Sunday leading into Monday of next week. Highs look to stay below the seasonal high through mid week next week with most spots in the upper 70s to lower 80s.