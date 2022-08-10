Weather

Cool and comfy stretch

by: Stephanie Mead
Posted: / Updated:

Clouds around to start the morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. There could be a few sprinkles but over all should be a dry afternoon with decreasing clouds thorugh the afternoon. Expect to see a mostly sunny sky with highs in the lower 80s with falling humidity through the day. Lows tonight will fall to the mid 60s.

Thursday looks beautiful with a stray shower chance. Most if not all of the day will stay dry with highs in the lower 80s and very comfortable conditions. Expect to see a nice end to the week with highs in the lower 80s with sunshine.

Fantastic weekend out ahead of us with highs in the lower 80s both Saturday and Sunday with loads of sunshine! There could be a shower chance late Sunday leading into Monday of next week. Highs look to stay below the seasonal high through mid week next week with most spots in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Afghan man charged in killings of Muslims in New Mexico

National /

Birth control without prescription expected to get second look in January after narrow defeat in House

Indiana News /

Indiana Task Force 1 on standby in eastern Kentucky, area under flood watch

Local /

Kobe Bryant crash photos lawsuit to be heard by LA jury

News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.