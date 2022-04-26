Weather

Cool and dry stretch

It’s a dry start this morning but much cooler with temperatures starting off in the 30s! It’s dry and clear and should be a bright day with an area of high pressure dominating our weather scene for the next few days. Highs today will top out in the mid 50s this afternoon. Lows tonight will fall to the upper 30s. Dry and cool stretch will continue through a good portion of the week. Highs Wednesday will still struggle to make it near 60°.

By late week highs will inch closer to 60° with a few scattered light showers late Thursday. Friday looks bright and mild.

This weekend highs will continue to warm to the near 70° but rain chances will increase with scattered chances both Saturday and Sunday. It’ll remain mild next week with rain returning Tuesday.