Weather

Cool and sunny day!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cool start to Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s with a clear sky. It’ll be a cooler day with highs in the lower 60s with a mostly sunny sky. Wednesday night lows will return to the mid-40s.

Thursday rain chances return, with scattered showers through the day. Highs will still run cool with most spots in the lower 60s. Friday showers will move out with highs in the lower 60s with a mostly sunny sky.

This Mother’s Day weekend expect rain chances to increase! Most of the daytime hours will stay dry and cool with everyone in the mid-60s, Showers will arrive late and will linger through Mother’s Day. Highs come Sunday will be the warmest we see in the extended forecast with most spots approaching 70°.

Next week starts off dry and mild with highs in the mid-60s. The next chance of rain arrives next Wednesday.