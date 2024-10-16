Cool and sunny Wednesday, frost possible again Wednesday night | Oct. 16, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Coldest night of the season is expected overnight.

This morning:

It is a very chilly star to our Wednesday morning, with most areas slipping into the 30s and areas of frost having developed as expected. Skies are clear overhead, allowing for the cooldown.

Wednesday:

It’s another day with cold air advection, moving through the area and bringing in that chili Canadian air, and our temperatures will struggle as a result. On a positive note, we should see a lot more sunshine, and the winds should be a little more quiet during the day. High temperatures will top out into the mid-50s this afternoon.

Wednesday night:

The center of high pressure will settle overhead tonight, which will lead to mostly clear skies and very calm wins, and because of both, temperatures will be a few degrees colder than this morning. Look for areas of frost over much of the state leading into Thursday morning. Lowes will fall to the mid-30s in the metro area and likely in freezing and outlying areas.

Thursday:

Despite the frosty start Thursday morning, we will start to warm things up as we get on the back end of surface high pressure, which will move east. Look for tons of sunshine and high temperatures returning to the lower 60s.

7 day forecast:

The chili pattern continues to break down as the Canadian air mass retreats to the north and warming conditions move into the Midwest starting Friday into the weekend. Look for high temperatures to be close to average by Friday and running 5 to 10° above average for this weekend and for at least the first half of next week.