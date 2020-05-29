Weather

Cool and sunny weekend!

by: Stephanie Mead
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) A few light showers Friday morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will cool to the lower to mid-70s Friday with decreasing humidity. Showers should move out midafternoon! Friday night skies will clear and lows will fall to the lower 50s.

Fantastic weekend with highs Saturday and Sunday in the lower 70s with mainly sunny skies. Take advantage of the cool and comfortable weekend because heat and humidity build next week!

Monday highs will start to warm to the mid-70s with increasing humidity. By mid-week highs will warm to the mid-80s with sticky conditions and scattered storm chances.

