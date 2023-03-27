Cool and wet start to the week

A wet start to the week with a few light showers around this morning. Temperatures will start off in the lower to mid 40s. Light rain will move out mid to late morning with a few spots still picking up on a light drizzle. Clouds should break apart this evening allowing for a little sunshine. Highs today will top out in the upper 40s. Lows wll bottom out in the lower 30s.

Highs will twarm to near 50° Tuesday with sunshine through the afternoon. Temperatures will trend warmer through mid week with most spots in the mid 50s. By Thursday most spots will be touching 60°!

It becomes more active through the end of the week with shower and storm chancs increasing! Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s. We could see a stronger to severe storm possibility late Friday evening. Rai nwill move out early Saturday with highs cooling to the lower 60s. We’ll hold steady in the mid to upper 50s to near 60s through early next week.