Cool but bright start to the work week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Quiet pattern early this week, before a brief warm up and several rain chances return late. week.

This morning:

A few light sprinkles are moving out of the eastern portions of the state this morning. We’re left with a lot of cloud cover still overhead, but noting clearing taking place just to our west in Illinois and west of the Mississippi River.

Monday:

Clouds will decrease early this morning, leaving us with mostly sunny conditions for the remainder of the day. Winds should be much lighter through the afternoon. Highs should hit the upper 50s/lower 60s.

Monday night:

Clear, quiet and chilly. A few patchy areas of frost may be possible, especially for the northern half of the state. Lows fall to the mid/upper 30s.

Tuesday:

Sunny and slightly warmer. Highs top out in the lower/middle 60s.

Wednesday:

A warm front will move in from the south. Clouds will increase through the day, with scattered showers returning for the aftenroon and evening hours. While heavy rain is not expected, a few areas could receive up to 0.25″ of rainfall.

Highs warm to the mid/upper 60s.

8 day forecast:

Active weather setting up for the second half of the week. Thursday will be a quiet and warm day, with highs in the lower 70s. Another system moving in Friday will bring widespread rain/storms to the area late Friday into Saturday. Much colder temperatures settle in for the weekend with spotty rain chances both Saturday and Sunday.