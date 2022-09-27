Weather

Cool day ahead!

A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s this morning with a clear sky to start off the day. We’ll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds through the day with highs warming to the lower 60s, which is well below the seasonal high for this time of year. Lows tonight will bottom out in the mid 40s. Should be another cool day Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s with more clouds around through the afternoon.

Highs through the later half of the work week will trend slightly warmer. Thursday highs will top out in the upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs by Friday will top out in the lower 70s with dry time and mostly sunny skies.

This weekend looks beautiful with highs in the lower to middle 70s with mainly sunny skies! That trend will continue through the early part of next week with highs in the lower 70s.