Cool day with sunshine!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cold start to Thursday morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s! Lots of sunshine expected through Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid-50s. Thursday night lows will fall to the mid-30s. A cold front will move across the state overnight, bringing some clouds with a few light sprinkles north.

Friday will be a chilly and bight day with highs in the upper 40s with a mainly sunny sky.

A crumby start to the weekend with rain likely through the morning and afternoon Saturday. Highs will only warm to the upper 40s to lower 50s. Rain will be around early Sunday morning but should exit the state early on. Sunday will be a breezy and slightly warmer day with highs in the mid-50s.

Early next week stays dry and quiet with highs in the mid-40s. It should be a sunny, dry and cool stretch with highs in the lower 50s.