Weather

Cool down ahead with possible snow Tuesday!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cool start to the week with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s with a mostly clear sky. It should be a bright Monday afternoon with highs topping out in the mid to upper 60s! Overnight lows will fall to the lower 40s.

Tuesday will be a cool day with highs in the mid-50s! A cold front will approach the state late Tuesday and generate a few showers before transitioning to periods of heavy, wet snow! Very minor accumulations with most around 1”-2”. Higher amounts will be in northern Indiana. Temperatures will take a tumble overnight with lows falling to the 30°. Wednesday expect to see a few morning snow showers. Otherwise, the rest of the day looks mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the lower 40s.

Highs will slowly warm through the remainder of the week. Thursday, we should rebound to the lower 50s with sunshine then 60s by Friday afternoon. The weekend forecast for right now looks cool and split with scattered shower chances through Saturday. Drier and slightly cooler Sunday with highs in the upper 50s by Sunday.