Weather

Cool down ahead!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A stormy start to the week with scattered showers and storms. Temperatures are starting off warm too with most spots in the lower 70s. A cold front will swing through the state later Monday, with that we could see additional light rain develop through the day with highs topping out in the upper 70s.

On Monday night, skies will clear with lows falling into the mid-50s.

A fantastic looking day Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s with nothing but sunshine! Pleasant weather continues through Wednesday with highs in the mid-70s and low humidity and sunshine!

Humidity and warmer temperatures return by the end of the week, with highs Thursday topping out in the lower to mid-80s! Rain chances return for Friday with highs in the mid-80s. Scattered rain chances stick around for the first half of the weekend with highs in the mid-80s. Sunday shower chances become a bit more isolated with highs in the lower 80s. Next week starts off dry and cool with highs in the lower 80s.