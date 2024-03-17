Cool, dry conditions continue into the start of the new week ahead

TONIGHT

As the St. Patrick’s Day festivities wind down, the weather cooperates with mostly clear skies. Temperatures dip to a cooler note, with lows around the mid-20s, making it a brisk end to the holiday.

TOMORROW

A fresh start to the week, with the sun asserting itself amid a mostly sunny sky, highs peaking around the mid-40s. A reminder of the March chill lingers as northwest winds blow between 8 to 14 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Partly cloudy and calm, lows hover around the upper 20s. The quiet evening sets a tranquil tone as we step away from the green revelry into a serene night.

TUESDAY

The sun continues to hold court, with temperatures stepping up to a mild high near 55. Breezy conditions with southwest winds at 13 to 23 mph, gusting up to 34 mph,

TUESDAY NIGHT

Chilly breezes continue in the evening hours. The night will usher in clearer skies with temperatures dipping into the low 30s. Northwest winds may still remind us of March’s unpredictable whims, gusting over 20 mph at times.

WEDNESDAY

Greeting midweek, we see the sun shining high with a temperate high near 50. The winds are a gentle reminder of the seasonal transition, blowing from the west northwest.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

The week’s midpoint is looking calm and cooler. Expect mostly clear skies with temperatures hovering in the upper 20s. Gentle northerly winds will bring a crisp end to the day, possibly signaling a frosty start for early risers on Thursday.

8 DAY FORECAST

Looking ahead, we anticipate a typical march pattern—variable with an occasional shower chance. Eyes on Friday as a slight chance of rain may greet those out for early St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Keep a light jacket handy as the week promises classic springtime unpredictability, with temperatures hovering near normal for mid-March, accompanied by the occasional rain, reminding us that spring is truly here to stay. Remember, the week ahead may have a few tricks up its sleeve, just like a leprechaun! Keep your rain gear at hand and enjoy the unfolding of spring.