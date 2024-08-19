Cool, dry spell hits central Indiana as August heat takes a break

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will be running 5-10° below average over the next few days.

This morning:



Quiet weather this morning as dry air starts to spill in from the north. Temperatures are hovering into the mid-60s, with dew point numbers into the lower 60s.

Monday:

Quiet weather for this morning with clear skies. The humidity will continue to fall as we go throughout the afternoon. A few cumulus clouds will dot the sky this afternoon, but otherwise we’ll see plenty of sunshine and highs into the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon. A relatively modest breeze out of the north ranges from 15 to maybe as high as 20 mph at times.

Monday night:

Clear skies and cooler temperatures, with the dry air settling in. There is a slight chance for some spotty fog overnight. Lows will fall to the low to mid-50s.

Tuesday:

Mainly clear conditions continue for Tuesday, with temperatures running below average. Highs will top out into the low to mid 70s for the afternoon, and overnight lows will fall to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

7 day forecast:

Our weather pattern will remain quiet as we go through the middle and back half of the work week. We will start to see a warming trend as we get to Thursday, Friday, and into the weekend. Humidity will ramp up just a bit, and high heat will make a comeback, especially for the weekend. Temperatures will return close to 90° both Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances looked to remain very slim over the next seven days.

Extended outlook:

The 8- to 14-day outlook calls for temperatures to return to warmer than average by the end of this month, and precipitation looks to be below average through the end of August.