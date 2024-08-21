Cool & dry stretch continues, heat returns this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will gradually warm for the second half of this week.

This morning:

Temperatures are much cooler this morning, with many areas here in the very early morning hours hovering around 50°.

Wednesday:

Outside of a few isolated areas of fog, mainly in low-lying areas, we should be in for another very quiet day. Look for plenty of sunshine and high temperatures running about 10° below average, topping out into the mid-70s this afternoon.

Wednesday night:

Another night of clear and quiet conditions with chilly temperatures. Lows will again dip to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Thursday:

A slight warm-up is on tap for Thursday, but temperatures will remain below average. It will also be another quiet day with sunshine and low humidity. Highs top out into the low 80s.

Friday and the weekend:

For Friday and into the weekend, we start to transition to more summer-like conditions. The winds will shift to the south and southwest by Friday afternoon, allowing for the humidity to jump as well as the temperatures. We’ll continue to stay dry with lots of sunshine Friday afternoon and highs returning to the mid-80s.

Steamy conditions for the weekend, with humidity and temperatures on the rise. With high pressure breaking down, there are some outside chances for some spotty showers both Saturday and Sunday afternoon, but most areas look to be relatively quiet. Look for highs into the upper 80s on Saturday and lower 90s on Sunday.

Extended forecast:

High heat looks to continue at least early on for the week with temperatures into the low to mid 90s for the first few days of the new work and school week. Rain chances look to be relatively light or low over the next seven days.