Cool end to the week

by: Stephanie Mead
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A chilly start to Friday morning with temperatures in the 30s with a partly cloudy sky. On Friday, we have more chances for showers through the afternoon and evening with highs warming to the mid-40s. Scattered showers will continue through the overnight with lows in the upper 30s.

We’ll have a few showers possible for Saturday morning. By the afternoon, showers will move out with highs in the lower 40s. Sunday is looking like a sunny and chilly day with highs in the upper 30s.

It should be a dry and cool start to the Holiday week with highs in the lower 40s with sunshine! We’ll remain mostly sunny through mid to late week with highs in the lower to mid-40s. By Christmas Eve, we’re tracking a few light showers.

