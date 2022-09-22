Weather

Cool start to fall

A nice start to the morning with temperatures in the mid 60s to start the morning . Should be a bright afternoon and comfy with highs warming to the upper 60s to near 70° with a partly sunny sky through the afternoon. It’ll be a chilly overnight with lows in the mid 40s with some spots in the northern Indiana in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Another cool day to round out of the work week with highs in the upper 60s with a mostly sunny sky. Lows will bottom out in the lower to mid 50s.

This weekend highs return to near seasonal with most spots in the mid 70s. We’ll have a system move in during the day on Saturday which could give us isolated rain chances during the day. Could see that chance carry over to Sunday with highs in the mid 70s with spotty rain chances during the afternoon.

Highs will remain in the lower 70s to start the work week off next week with loads of sunshine. We’ll trend warmer through the middle half of the week with highs in the mid to upper 70s through Thursday with plenty of dry time and sunshine!