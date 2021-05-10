Weather

Cool start to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A frosty start to Monday morning with temperatures in the mid-30s with a clear sky. There is some patchy fog in the area as well. Expect to see temperatures only warm to the lower 60s Monday with a mix of sun and clouds. Monday night’s lows will cool to the lower 40s with a light shower around.

Tuesday morning we could see a light sprinkle through the morning drive otherwise expect to see a cooler day with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures will start to slowly trend warmer with highs Wednesday in the lower 60s with sunshine. By the end of the week, highs start to get closer to the seasonal highs approaching the upper 60s to lower 70s. It should be mainly dry with sunshine!

This weekend, highs will top out in the lower 70s with a chance of showers of Sunday. Upper 70s to start off next week with sunshine!