Weather

Cool start to the week!

After an active weekend we quiet things down to start the week with temperatures this morning in the lower to mid 50s. Highs today will top out in the upper 60s to near 70° with a mostly sunny sky. Lows tonight will fall to lower 50s. Temperatures will slowly begin to trend warmer Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s with sunshine.

Next chance for rain arrives mid week with scattered light rain to start with highs warming to the upper 70s. More widespread shower chances Thursday with highs cooling to the lower 70s.

A few showers could linger for Carb day with highs in the lower 70s. We dry out just in time for the holiday weekend! Saturday we see plenty of sunshine for now with highs warmning to the lower 80s. Mid 80s return for Sunday and the Indy 500. Memorial day looks warm and dry with highs in the mid 80s.