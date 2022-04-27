Weather

Cool stretch continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cold start this morning with temperatures in some spots in the lower 30s! Patchy frost could develop across the state this morning. Should be a mainly sunny day with highs in the lower 60s. Area of high pressure will keep us nice and dry for one more day. Lows tonight will fall to the lower 40s.

Thursday we’ll see a few more clouds with scattered rain chances returning with our next weather maker. Highs will remain in the upper 50s to near 60°. Could see additional rain chances to end the work week with late rain chances Friday! Highs will continue to climb with most spots in the lower 60s.

This weekend looks unsettled with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s both days with scattered shower and storm chances in the mix. Highs will remain in the upper 60s to lower 70s through much of next week with daily rain and storm chances.