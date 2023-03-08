Cool stretch continues

A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the mid 30s. Clouds will stick with us through the morning. We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the mid 40s this afternoon. Lows will cool to the lower 30s. Thursday will be mainly dry with highs warming to the lower 50s. We’ll see showers move in during the evening drive with areas north transitioning to snow showers. Anything left over early Frida morning will be light with lingering snow in northern Indiana. Not expecting much with 1″-2″ expected.

Winds will pick up during the day on Friday with gusts around 30-40 mph. Highs will top out in the lower 40s.

Should be a chilly start to the weekend with highs in the lower 40s. Sunday we’ll see our next weather maker with scattered rain and possible light snow with highs in the lower 40s. A few flurries will linger through the Monday with highs in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be an even chillier day with highs struggling to make it out of the 30s. Highs will rebound to the mid 40s.