Cool stretch continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A chilly start to Thursday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s with a mainly clear sky. Highs Thursday will be cool but comfortable with highs in the mid-50s with a partly cloudy sky.

Lows Thursday night will fall to the upper 30s once again.

A nice end to the week with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 50s! Temperatures will trend on the cooler side Saturday and Sunday. Saturday we have a chance of an isolated shower with plenty of dry time during the day. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs roaching 60°.

Next week, temperatures still running below normal with most spots in the lower 60s with a mainly sunny sky. Highs will cool Tuesday with our next system passing through bringing in the chance of rain with highs in the mid-50s. The upper 50s to lower 60s take us through the workweek next week with a mix of sun and clouds.