Weather

Cool weekend ahead!

A cold start to the morning with temperatures in the lower to mid 30s with clear skies! Highs will warm to the mid to upper 60s today with loads of sunsine to start with increasing clouds through the afternoon and evening with a quick moving system. This could produce a few light showers this evening and through the overnight. It’ll be a breezy day once again with wind gusts up wards pf 30-40mph. Lows tonight will bottom out in the lower 40s.

This weekend will be a cool but dry one with plenty of sunshine! Highs Saturday will top out in the lower 60s. Sunday will be slightly warmer with most spots in the mid 60s.

Some very cool air will arrive next week with highs Monday in lower 60s with sunshine! Should still remain dry through Tuesday but highs will struggle to make it out of the 40s. Highs will slowly trend warmer through the middle part of the week with most spots in the lower to mid 50s Wednesday. We’ll be in the lower 60s through the end of the week with sunshine!