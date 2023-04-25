Cool with brief showers Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures remain below average over the next several days.

Tuesday:

Cold front will march through the state from the north. Expect mostly cloudy and cool conditions. Some spotty showers will be possible along and north of I-70. Highs in the middle 50s for northern Indiana, lower 60s to the south.

Tuesday night:

Rain chances slide out. We’re left with mostly cloudy conditions. Some areas of frost will be possible for the northern half of the state overnight, as lows fall to the middle/upper 30s.

Wednesday/Thursday:

Quiet and slight warmer weather for the mid week, with sunshine and low/mid 60s settling in.

Active end to the week:

Several systems move in as early as Thursday night, with a chance of showers leading into Friday morning. More rain on the way Friday night into both weekend days. Timing is still a bit up in the air, but it does not appear it will rain the entire weekend, but both days have a decent chance for rain a times.

8 day forecast:

Much cooler temperatures coming back after weekend rain chances, with highs in the 50s for Monday and Tuesday with spotty rain chances both days. Some hints of pattern shifting late week back to near normal temperatures.