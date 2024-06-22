Cooler air returns to Indiana next week

TONIGHT

Tonight, the region sees scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially after 3 AM, as a humid air mass lingers. Anticipate mostly cloudy skies with lows around 75°F. Winds from the south-southwest will blow at around 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, and a 50% chance of precipitation late overnight.

TOMORROW

Sunday will bring scattered thunderstorms mainly before 2 PM, gradually clearing up to sunny skies by the afternoon. Expect hot conditions with a high just shy of 90°F. Southwesterly winds will be moderate, gusting up to 20 mph, and there’s a 50% chance of rain. New rainfall amounts will generally be less than a tenth of an inch, but thunderstorms could bring higher amounts.

TOMORROW NIGHT

The night cools down to a more comfortable feel in the mid 60s under mostly clear skies. Northwesterly winds will be gentle at around 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY

To start the week, Monday will be sunny with a high in the upper 80s, offering a slight respite from the weekend’s heat. Winds from the northwest will be calm, increasing to about 5 mph in the afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT

Clear skies continue into Monday night with a low around the upper 60sF Winds will be light and variable, providing a tranquil end to the day.

TUESDAY

Tuesday heats back up with sunny skies and a high near 95°F, indicating the return of heat wave conditions. There will be a 20% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms as the heat peaks. Winds from the south-southeast will be gentle at around 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Expect mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday night with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8 PM. The low will be around the mid to low 70s, with south-southwesterly winds calming through the evening. There’s a 30% chance of rain during this period.

WEDNESDAY

Midweek, the heat persists with partly sunny skies and a high just shy of 90°F. A new wave of showers and thunderstorms could roll in after 2 PM, with a 60% chance of precipitation. Southwesterly winds will be around 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Showers are likely before 8 PM, then conditions will clear up, leading to a mostly clear night with a low around the mid 60s. Northwesterly winds will be gentle at around 5 mph.

THURSDAY

Thursday will see mostly sunny skies and continued hot temperatures with a high in the mid 80s. It’s a brief dip in the week’s overall high temperatures.

THURSDAY NIGHT

The night will be mostly clear with a low around 65°F, offering a cooler night under light and variable winds.

8 DAY FORECAST

The week closes with a mostly sunny Friday, with temperatures climbing back near 90°F, hinting at another potentially warm weekend ahead. This week’s weather pattern is dominated by a persistent heat wave, interrupted briefly by cooler temperatures midweek. Be prepared for sporadic thunderstorms early in the week, with a significant chance of rain again by Wednesday. As always, stay hydrated and seek shade during peak heat hours.