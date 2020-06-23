Cooler and comfortable!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A few light sprinkles Tuesday morning with most of the heavy rain well east of downtown. A muggy and warm start Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s.

A cold front will swing in, kicking the rest of the light rain out and ushering in cool and comfortable air Tuesday and through midweek! Highs will top out near 80° Tuesday with a mostly cloudy sky. Tuesday night will be comfortable and cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

Wednesday looks great with lots of dry time, very comfortable and highs in the upper 70s. There could be a stray shower during the evening hours. Similar day Thursday with highs warming closer to the seasonal high! Most will top out in the lower 80s!

Better chance of scattered storms Friday and through the weekend with highs climbing to the mid-80s with increasing humidity!

Unsettled heading through the weekend with highs in the upper 80s! Scattered storms through Sunday with highs in the mid-80s. Spotty shower chances will spill over through early next week with highs in the lower to mid-80s.