Weather

Cooler and damp start to the week

A few light sprinkles around this morning with a light breeze. Temperatures will start in the lower 60s to start to the day. We don;t warm up a whole lots this afternoon. Highs will warm to the mid 60s in the city whiile areas south warm to the lower to mid 70s. There is a chance of scattered light shower through the day. Tonight lows will fall to the mid 50s. We will see more sunshine Tuesday which will help boost temperatures to the mid 70s!

Should be a dry and quiet stretch for the rest of the week with highs trending towards to the lower 80s through the end of the week.

This weekend highs will continue to warm to the mid 80s with lots of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will continue to warm through early next week with highs above normal in the upper 80s.