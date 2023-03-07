Cooler days ahead

A cool start to the morning with temperatures in the mid 40s with feel like upper 20s and lower 30s. Should be a seasonal day with highs in the upper 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Lows tonight will fall to the lower 30s. Quiet and cool weather will contiue through mid week with highs in the mid 40s.

Next system arrives late Thursday with rain late. Highs will reach the lower 50s. We’ll see a rain/snow possibility continue through the end of the week with highs in the upper 40s. Snow will fall in northern Indiana.

We’ll start the weekend on a chilly note with highs in the lower 40s. Next system will arrive Sunday and linger through Monday with light snow and rain chances. Highs will cool to the mid 40s. Highs will continue to cool to the lower 40s Monday of next week with highs struggling to make it out of the 30s by next Tuesday.