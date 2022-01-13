Weather

Cooler end to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A slightly cooler to start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s with clouds around. Should be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the upper 30s. Chilly overnight with lows in the mid 20s.

Friday will be a colder day with highs in the mid 30s with plenty of cloud cover around through the day.

This weekend we have snow chances with an Alberta clipper tracking towards the state. This will bring some snow chances to the state especially from central portions and points south Saturday and Sunday. Not expecting much in Indianapolis. Most of the heaviest snow will be south and west of the state. Highs will also turn much colder with highs in the mid 20s through Sunday.

Temperatures will be closer to seasonal next week with highs climbing to the lower to mid 30s through mid week next week.