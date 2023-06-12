Cooler start to the work week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After some much needed rain, temperatures will struggle to hit 70 in many parts of the state this afternoon.

Monday:

A few left over sprinkles will hang around through the mid-morning hours. We should see a bit of a decrease in cloud cover through the afternoon. Temperatures will struggle today with a cooler pool of air settling in, with highs hovering around 70°.

Monday night:

Quiet with partly cloudy conditions and seasonably cool. Lows fall to the mid 50s.

Tuesday:

Low pressure will continue to spin to our north, creating cloudy and breezy conditions. Wind gusts could peak at 30mph at times through the day.

Along with the winds, scattered showers with a few storms move in for the northern half of the state for the morning hours. We’ll see a few of those showers move down into the metro area potentially by the afternoon and evening hours.

Highs top out in the mid 70s.

Wednesday:

A few leftover showers possible for the morning hours. Partly cloudy conditions for the rest of the day with highs back to near 80°.

8 day forecast:

Temperatures will continue to warm through the end of the week, with mid and upper 80s on tap for Thursday and Friday. Chance for a few showers and storms return for the weekend with highs in the lower to middle 80s.