Cooler start to the work week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Brief cool down moves in to the state before heat, humidity and storm chances ramp up late week.

Monday:

Area of low pressure responsible for storms on Sunday is slowly moving northeast of the area. We’ll see some wrap around clouds and even a few showers and storms later this afternoon.

Otherwise it’s a cooler and less humid day. Highs top out in the upper 70s/lower 80s.

Monday night:

A few showers possible for the northern third of the state. The rest of the state should be quiet and mild with lows falling to the mid 60s.

Tuesday:

Again, a few showers possible, mainly in the morning in far northeastern portions of the state. The rest will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s/lower 80s.

Wednesday:

We’ll start to warm up for the second half of the week. Expect sunshine and highs in the low/mid 80s.

8 day forecast:

Heat/humidity build for late week, as highs surge close to 90° starting Thursday. Pattern will turn a bit more active starting Thursday night, with several rain/storm opportunities between Thursday night and Sunday. Chances for strong/severe storms are not out of the question, but too early at this time for specifics.