Cooler temperature trend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a stretch of hot and humid weather, some relief settles in for the next few days.

Tonight:

Boundary moving closer to central Indiana will bring scattered showers and storms to the area late tonight into the overnight.

The southern half of the state is under a marginal risk for severe storms overnight. Damaging winds will be the primary concerns.

Rainfall amounts could be beneficial for some area – upwards of an inch in a few isolated areas

Overnight lows fall to the upper 60s.

Thursday:

Lots of cloud cover with periodic showers throughout the day.

Big change will be in the temperature department. After several days well into the 80s with a few 90s, our temperatures will like struggle to get out of the mid 70s.

8 day forecast:

Cooler trend continues heading into the weekend. A few isolated showers will be possible Friday morning, but much of the day should be dry. The start of the weekend looks beautiful, with highs near 80° and low humidity. Scattered showers and storms return to the forecast on Sunday. Heat and humidity look to bounce back early next week.

