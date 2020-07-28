Cooler temperatures with rain chances ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a much nicer day across central Indiana for our Tuesday with plentiful sunshine and lower humidity.

Tuesday night:

Skies will become mostly clear tonight as lows dip into the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday:

We will have another warm average summer day with partly cloudy skies. Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday:

Have the umbrella handy for your Thursday as a few isolated showers and storms are possible. We will have a cooler day on tap with below average high temperatures in the low 80s.

8 Day Forecast:

Enjoy a gradual cooling trend through the end of the work week. Showers and storms are possible daily from Thursday through next Monday. High temperatures look to only peak in the mid 70s through the weekend.