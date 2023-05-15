Cooler temps with showers to open the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Slightly cooler temperatures settle in for the extended period, as the pattern quiets down for the mid-week.

Monday:

Pesky clouds with a few light showers will be around for much of the morning. Rain chances should diminish a bit for the afternoon. Any rainfall for the day should be relatively light.

Highs top out in the upper 60s/lower 70s.

Monday night:

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered showers make a return closer to daybreak on Tuesday.

Lows fall to the mid/upper 50s.

Tuesday:

System moving to our south will bring another round of showers to the area for the morning and afternoon. Around the metro, rain should be relatively light. A few thunderstorms will be possible in far southern portions of central Indiana.

Highs top out in the upper 60s/lower 70s.

Wednesday:

High pressure settles in, bringing sunshine and quiet conditions. Highs top out in the lower 70s.

8 day forecast:

Quiet weather continues into Thursday. A cold front will swing into the state Friday, bringing scattered showers and storms to the area for the end of the work week. Quiet weather returns for the weekend, with slightly warming temperatures.