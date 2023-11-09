Cooler Thursday ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures return to near normal levels over the next few days.

This morning:

A cold front has moved through the region, allowing for a rush of cooler temperatures to move in from the northwest. Mostly cloudy conditions are hovering over much of the state this morning.

Temperatures are ranging from the 40s/50s over the northern half of the state, to the 60s/70s across the southern portions of the state.

Thursday:

Breezy conditions expected for the morning hours, but should ease up a bit heading into the afternoon. We’re left with mostly cloudy conditions and much cooler temperatures through the afternoon, with highs in the mid 50s expected later today.

Thursday night:

Skies should gradually clear out overnight. Lows will run a little cooler, but still above the seasonal normal. Lows fall to the mid 40s.

Friday:

Partly cloudy and quiet. Highs top out in the mid 50s

Weekend:

Chilly temperatures to wake up to, with lows hovering around freezing Saturday morning. The rest of your Veterans Day will be sunny, quiet and cool, with highs in the mid 50s. Sunday looks quiet with highs in the mid/upper 50s.

8 day forecast:

Quiet weather for much of the week, with a slow climb with temperatures. Long range pattern still shows a strong signal for above average temperatures heading into the middle of the month.