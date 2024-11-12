Cooler Tuesday ahead, rain chances return Wednesday | Nov. 12, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will be much closer to average for this time of year.

This morning:

It is a much colder morning across the area as Canadian high pressure settles in across the Midwest. Temperatures are running about 5 to 10° colder than Monday morning.

Tuesday:

No major problems are expected weather-wise today with clear conditions and lighter winds. Highs will be cooler but much closer to average for this time of year, topping out into the low 50s.

Tuesday night:

A few mid- to high-level clouds will roll through later on tonight, but otherwise we are extremely quiet and chilly with temperatures falling to the mid-30s overnight.

Wednesday:

Temperatures will warm heading into the midweek, with highs topping out near 60°. A cold front approaching the state will allow for an increase in cloud cover. Clouds will increase through the day and rain chances will return closer to dinner time.

Rain will fill in for the overnight hours. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out, but certainly will not be the norm.

Rainfall amounts could reach up to a half an inch around the metro area with higher amounts possible in the southern third of the State.

Thursday:

Some lingering showers across the state for the early morning hours, but much of the day should be dry with decreasing clouds. High temperatures top out into the mid-50s.

7 day forecast:

Dry weather will roll on for the end of the week and at least to start off the weekend. Will be flirting with 60°, which is running about 15 to 18° warmer than average shower and thunderstorm chances. Look to make a comeback as early as Sunday afternoon and evening and could continue for the first few days of next week.