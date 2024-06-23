Cooler weather has arrived in Indiana

TONIGHT

Expect a mostly clear evening with temperatures dropping to a mild low around 64°F. Light northwest winds will calm after midnight, creating pleasant conditions for the night.

TOMORROW

The week starts sunny with a high near 86°F, providing a cooler respite from the recent heat. Light north-northwest winds will enhance the day’s comfort.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Continuing the trend, the night will remain mostly clear with a low around 68°F. Expect light and variable winds, perfect for an evening outdoors.

TUESDAY

Tuesday heats up with a high near 93°F and a 20% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, marking it as the week’s warmest day. Southwest winds of 5 to 10 mph will prevail, with gusts potentially reaching up to 20 mph, adding a bit of relief on this hot day.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clouds gather as the night progresses, with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, particularly after 2 AM. Lows will be around 74°F with south southwest winds around 6 mph, becoming calm later.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will likely bring showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 PM, with continued chances of thunderstorms throughout the afternoon. It will be partly sunny with highs around 87°F. Winds will be from the west southwest at 5 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation remains high at 60%, so it’s a good idea to keep an umbrella handy.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

The evening will see a decrease in shower activity, with only a 30% chance of precipitation before 8 PM. The night will turn mostly clear as temperatures cool to around 63°F. Expect north winds around 5 mph, contributing to a cooler, more comfortable night.

8 DAY FORECAST

The following days will see a mix of sunny days and potential thunderstorms with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 80s. A brief break from the humidity is expected later in the week, providing a comfortable end to this forecast period.